Lilly of New York is recalling about 3,200 children’s winter boots. The boots’ soles contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. The children’s winter boots were sold in sizes 5 through 10. The lined boots have a Velcro closure and rubber soles. The items were sold on Zulily.com from Nov. 2019 through Jan. 2020 for between $35 and $40. Consumers should immediately take the recalled winter boots away from children and contact Lilly of New York for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product of similar value. Zulily is contacting all known purchasers directly. No injuries or incidents have been reported. Consumers can call Lilly of New York toll-free at 888-359-1322 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; email at LNY.recall@gmail.com; or visit www.zulily.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page and then on “Product Recall” for more information.

