Manhattan Toy has recalled about 4,000 Musical Lili Llama Activity Toys. The screws used to attach the spinning flowers to the sides of the toy can become loose and fall off, posing a choking hazard for young children. Manhattan Toy has received seven reports of loose screws falling off the toy, including two reports of children putting the screws in their mouths. The toys were sold at toy stores nationwide and online at www.manhattantoy.com, Amazon.com, and other websites from Oct. 2019 through Feb. 2020 for about $50. Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Manhattan Toy for a free repair kit. Consumers can contact Manhattan Toy at 800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday; email mtreps@manhattantoy.com; or visit www.manhattantoy.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
Thule Group has recalled about 1,430 Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters. The plastic brackets on the car seat adapter can break, posing a fall hazard to infants. This recall involves the Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapter used to place a Chicco car seat on the Thule Sleek Stroller. The adapter is metal with two black plastic brackets, and clips onto the stroller. Only the car seat adapter is included in this recall. Product number 11000301 is printed on a sticker located on the adapter’s plastic bracket. The UPC code is 091021188099. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Sleek Car Seat Adapter and contact Thule Group to arrange for the return of the product for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product. Thule has received three reports of the plastic brackets on the car seat adapters cracking or breaking while in use. No injuries have been reported. The adapters were sold at REI, Buy Buy Baby, and other stores nationwide and online at Thule.com and Amazon.com from Dec. 2018 through Feb. 2020 for about $60. Consumers can call Thule Group toll-free at 855-652-2688 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; email carseatadapter@thule.com; or visit www.thule.com/carseatadapter and click on “Support/Safety Notice” for more information.
Lilly of New York is recalling about 3,200 children’s winter boots. The boots’ soles contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. The children’s winter boots were sold in sizes 5 through 10. The lined boots have a Velcro closure and rubber soles. The items were sold on Zulily.com from Nov. 2019 through Jan. 2020 for between $35 and $40. Consumers should immediately take the recalled winter boots away from children and contact Lilly of New York for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product of similar value. Zulily is contacting all known purchasers directly. No injuries or incidents have been reported. Consumers can call Lilly of New York toll-free at 888-359-1322 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; email at LNY.recall@gmail.com; or visit www.zulily.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page and then on “Product Recall” for more information.
The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of
consumer products.