Bridging the Gap, a nonprofit-led initiative of PCs for People and Mobile Beacon, recently hosted a distribution event at El Buen Samaritano Episcopal Mission to provide technology to hundreds of low-income families in Austin.

The event provided 300 computers and 150 mobile hotspots with three months of unlimited internet service to selected families and individuals from El Buen Samaritano, Foundation Communities, Literacy Coalition of Central Texas and the Del Valle ISD. Community Technology Network provided computer training and one-on-one technical assistance during the event and will continue providing ongoing digital literacy classes throughout the city.

“People’s access to technology has become an important part of every effort to fight hunger, poverty, inequality and countless other social causes,” says Katherine Messier, executive director of Mobile Beacon. “Through Bridging the Gap, we have an additional way to help nonprofits, schools, and libraries connect more families to the first-class technology they need to fully participate in today’s digital world.”