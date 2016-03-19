Concert Fundraiser

The Salvation Army will host its 4th annual Rock the Red Kettle ATX concert on Nov. 12 at the LifeAustin Amphitheatre in southwest Austin. Cory Morrow will serve as host and welcome guest performers including Kevin Fowler, Roger Creager, Drew Womack, and Walt and Tina Wilkins.
“At Rock the Red Kettle ATX, something happens that transcends music,” says Bob Cole of KOKE FM. “There’s an all-too-rare, heart-swelling sense of Texas pride, a new level of energetic inspiration, and an emotional–even spiritual–fulfillment that unfolds.”
Tickets are $45 per person. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit Rock the Red Kettle ATX.
Related Articles
In mid-October, the Salvation Army Austin kicked off its capital campaign to raise $14 million. Officials say funds raised will support a renovated emergency shelter, a new shelter for women and children, new facilities to administer Salvation Army programs and a new drug and alcohol rehab program for women. This campaign runs at the same […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 03/19/201612:00 am Location 800 Congress Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: texasrockfest.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: The Heart of Texas Quadruple Bypass Music Festival aka Heart of Texas Rockfest features the best in unsigned talent that Austin and the surrounding southwest region have to offer, as well as some of the […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 03/18/201612:00 am Location 800 Congress Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: texasrockfest.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: The Heart of Texas Quadruple Bypass Music Festival aka Heart of Texas Rockfest features the best in unsigned talent that Austin and the surrounding southwest region have to offer, as well as some of the […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 03/16/201612:00 am Location 800 Congress Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: texasrockfest.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: The Heart of Texas Quadruple Bypass Music Festival aka Heart of Texas Rockfest features the best in unsigned talent that Austin and the surrounding southwest region have to offer, as well as some of the […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 03/17/201612:00 am Location 800 Congress Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: texasrockfest.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: The Heart of Texas Quadruple Bypass Music Festival aka Heart of Texas Rockfest features the best in unsigned talent that Austin and the surrounding southwest region have to offer, as well as some of the […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 07/17/20156:00 pm – 8:00 pm Location Pump It Up Categories Family Events Cost: $10 in advance; $13 at the door Website: texas.childrensheartfoundation.org Phone Number: 512-666-0109 Additional Information: The Children’s Heart Foundation – Texas Chapter will host the 2nd Annual Joaquin’s Clubhouse at Pump It Up in Round Rock, TX. Joaquin’s Clubhouse celebrates […]
Over the summer through its Young Entrepreneurs and Philanthropists program, students at Stepping Stone School summer camps conducted a series of businesses and raised money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas. The students sold lemonade, cookies, crafts and more as they learned how to plan, prepare for and conduct business. In their […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 03/04/2017 – 03/05/20178:00 am – 6:00 pm Location Edward Rendon, Sr. Park at Festival Beach Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: austintexas.gov/event/heart-texas-regatta Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: The Heart of Texas, A USRowing Nationally Recognized Regatta, is held annually in early March, making it one of the first sprint regattas of the […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 08/07/20146:00 pm – 7:30 pm Location Central Texas Medical Center Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: ctmc.org Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC) is again celebrating World Breastfeeding Week locally by hosting the Rock-A-Bye Baby Concert and Breastfeeding Celebration on Thursday, August 7. The free, family-friendly gathering will […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 04/08/201710:30 am – 3:30 pm Location Price Center Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: www.price-center.org/ Phone Number: 512-392-2900 Additional Information: The Price Center will host two free outdoor Western Swing concerts in its Garden on Sat., April 8 as part of the annual Swing on the Square Festivities April 7-9 in downtown […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 04/22/20171:00 pm – 5:00 pm Location Bullock Museum Categories Family Events Cost: Free Website: https://www.thestoryoftexas.com/visit/calendar/the-big-squeeze-20170422 Phone Number: 512-936-8746 Additional Information: Hear squeezebox greats young and old at this afternoon outdoor concert. For its eighth year on the Museum’s Lone Star Plaza, the Texas Folklife Big Squeeze Accordion Contest will host an afternoon of squeezebox […]
RED Arena (Riding Equines for the Disabled) held its annual Round-Up event on May 30 in Dripping Springs to provide scholarships for its participants. Sixty riders participated in rodeo-style events, with over 300 people in attendance. “We feel incredibly grateful that the sun came out for us. This event means so much to all the riders and their […]