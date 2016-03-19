Concert Fundraiser

The Salvation Army will host its 4th annual Rock the Red Kettle ATX concert on Nov. 12 at the LifeAustin Amphitheatre in southwest Austin. Cory Morrow will serve as host and welcome guest performers including Kevin Fowler, Roger Creager, Drew Womack, and Walt and Tina Wilkins.

“At Rock the Red Kettle ATX, something happens that transcends music,” says Bob Cole of KOKE FM. “There’s an all-too-rare, heart-swelling sense of Texas pride, a new level of energetic inspiration, and an emotional–even spiritual–fulfillment that unfolds.”

Tickets are $45 per person. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit Rock the Red Kettle ATX.