In recognition of April as Youth Sports Safety Month, Austin’s Medicine in Motion has these tips for concussion awareness among young athletes, especially those participating in sports with a high rate of concussion, such as football or soccer.

Compared to an adult suffering a similar injury, youth are more likely to sustain a concussion and are more likely to have the concussion last longer.

Multiple concussions can lead to permanent learning difficulties, so keep track of how many head injuries are occurring and seek advice from a health care professional if a young person has had three or more head injuries.

When treated properly, concussions usually resolve completely and do not cause future difficulties, so seek treatment for a concussion if one occurs.

The best way to manage concussions is to conduct a baseline test prior to the sports season starting. Then if there is a head injury, repeat the test for comparison. By having a comparison between the athlete’s brain functioning before and after the concussion, the clinician is able to make a better evaluation.

“The diagnosis of an acute concussion usually involves the assessment of clinical symptoms, physical signs, behavior, balance, sleep and cognition,” says Dr. Martha Pyron, Austin-area sports medicine doctor and owner of Medicine in Motion. “We use physical and computerized testing to check for more serious injury, detect when an athlete is suffering from a concussion, and determine when the concussion has resolved, so we can give them the thumbs up to safely return to play.”