Conference for Moms

Around Austin

Conference for Moms

Moms can connect and learn from each other at the Mommie Support Network’s annual conference. With breakout sessions, inspirational speakers and a supportive environment, A Day for Moms Conference provides mothers with time to focus on their mental, physical and emotional well-being.

 

Hosted at the First United Methodist Church in Georgetown on Sept. 28, the conference will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, and free childcare is available for children ages 6 months to 10 years with registration. To register, visit mommiesupportnetwork.org.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!