Moms can connect and learn from each other at the Mommie Support Network’s annual conference. With breakout sessions, inspirational speakers and a supportive environment, A Day for Moms Conference provides mothers with time to focus on their mental, physical and emotional well-being.

Hosted at the First United Methodist Church in Georgetown on Sept. 28, the conference will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, and free childcare is available for children ages 6 months to 10 years with registration. To register, visit mommiesupportnetwork.org.