Children love a good celebration, and here’s a way they can feel included in the fun. Introduce them to the concept of ringing in the new year with an easy confetti popper craft. It’s also great for birthdays, graduations, and other special occasions.

Supplies:

Empty toilet paper tubes (or tubes made of cardstock)

Standard size latex balloons (to be extra festive, use glittery or gold balloons)

Scissors

Duct tape or other strong tape

Markers, crayons, and finger-safe paint

Construction paper or colorful scrapbook paper

Hole punch

Stickers, ribbon, or any other decoration

Directions

Without blowing it up, tie a knot in the open end of the balloon. Cut the bottom half of the balloon off and discard. Keep the knotted half. Set aside. Decorate the toilet paper tube using paint, markers, stickers, and your imagination. Do this step before the balloon is attached because it prevents little pieces floating around for little hands and mouths. Take the knotted half of the balloon and stretch it over one end of a toilet paper tube. Secure the balloon with duct or heavy tape. Write wishes and hopes for the new year onto the tape. Tie a ribbon over it to decorate and use scissors to curl the ends of the ribbon. Use a hole punch on construction paper and scrapbook paper to make confetti. Fill the confetti poppers with your new confetti!

Now you’re ready to celebrate! Holding the confetti popper upright, pull down on the knotted end of the balloon and let go. The springing action will send the confetti flying! Repeat as many times as you like! Just pour in more confetti. Happy New Year!

This craft comes courtesy of Leslie Jordan, Family Engagement Director for East Communities YMCA in Austin.