Considereing a Private School? Do your research, but the visit is key

Education |

Considereing a Private School? Do your research, but the visit is key

At the Hill Country Christian School of Austin, traditional open houses are not held. Instead, parents have on-going opportunities to visit in small groups and see classes in progress. These tours are not Considering a Private School? Do Your Research, but the Visit is Key

Are you looking for a private school for your preschooler? Are you curious about what private schools may offer your older child that your local public school may not? Researching options online, calling campuses and talking to your friends are all pretty standard. But a visit—at least to those schools on your short list—should also be part of your plan. Luckily, many private schools offer open houses and other opportunities throughout the year for parents to check out their physical space, see teaching in action and meet key personnel in charge of operations. 

The Austin area is home to a wide variety of private schools. The online resource “Private School Review” (privateschoolreview.com) lists nearly 150 private schools located in Travis, Williamson and Hays Counties. While not an exhaustive list, the site provides a wealth of useful information about the schools registered with the site. It also has a handy “compare schools” function that can be helpful in narrowing down campuses to consider, contains links to schools’ individual websites and has information about events such as open houses.

There are many factors to consider when looking at a potential school for your child. General reputation, the ages or grade levels served, the location and the cost are bound to top the list. What type of accreditation the school has and how students typically transition to or from public schools are also important issues to consider. Other essential elements may include the school’s teaching philosophy, any special or unique programming and, if applicable, its religious affiliation. Roughly half of the schools listed by the Private School Review are religiously affiliated, most as Christian or Roman Catholic. It’s worth noting that such schools vary in the degree to which observance of specific practices or teachings is required—a factor you may wish to explore with any religiously affiliated schools you are considering.

Many schools offer or even require one-on-one meetings with prospective students’ families as part of application or enrollment. These are great opportunities to discuss your detailed questions and the individual needs of your child. Many schools also offer a schedule of tours or give tours by appointment. 

Open houses, if available, can be a great starting point. You will get an overall impression of the school, benefit from hearing the general information presented and see the school in a relatively anonymous fashion before you are invested in a particular outcome. 

Adriana Rodriguez, founder and head of the Austin Eco Bilingual School, says she holds weekend open houses three times a year for families wanting to check out her school’s north or south locations. Attendees get to see how the school—which serves infants through first graders only—is designed and organized; meetings and tours can be set up subsequently for interested parents.

announced ahead of time, says Head of School Tim Hillen, which means prospective families are more likely to get an honest look at the school’s programs and operations. Hillen, a veteran administrator with over four decades of teaching and administrative experience, advises parents to check out classrooms, halls, the lunchroom and the bathroom to gauge their level of comfort with any campus. Parents visiting his school are encouraged to look into classrooms, ask questions and talk to students directly, he says.

Visiting the campus of a prospective school will give you a view of the condition, quality, spaciousness and design of the physical space. It can show you how well equipped the school is in terms of its library, athletic programs, computing and technology support, art, drama and music. Just as important, it will give you an idea of how parents and students are treated and how communication may flow once your child is enrolled. This may be conveyed in attitude and action as well as in words. How are questions answered? Is dialogue encouraged? Are teachers and administrators approachable? Does the school seem to have a robust process for handling parent questions and concerns as well as student needs? 

Impressive facilities are nice. But at the end of the day, good communication and positive relationships among students, teachers, parents and administrators may be more essential to your child’s success and happiness at school, something that is best observed in person.

Margaret Nicklas is an Austin-based freelance journalist, writer and mom.

 

Related Articles

Private School Fair

Date/Time Date(s) – 02/25/201710:00 am – 2:00 pm Location Great Hills Baptist Church Categories Parenting Events Cost: FREE Website: spirit1059.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Parents are you looking for the perfect school for your child? The SPIRIT 1059 Private School Fair brings many of the finest private schools from the Austin area together and […]

Austin School Expo – SOUTH

Date/Time Date(s) – 10/01/201710:00 am – 1:00 pm Location Pan Am Rec Center Categories Family Events Parenting Events Cost: Free Website: austinschoolexpo.com Phone Number: 512-815-3161 Additional Information: Join us for the 3rd Annual Austin School Expo – SOUTH LOCATION! “I’m looking for the right daycare/preschool for my child. But, how do I find the best […]

How High School Counselors Guide Your Student to Graduation and Beyond

Kids in high school have a lot to think about. There are challenging classes, competitive extra-curricular activities and complex social situations. If that weren’t enough, there are expectations that 9th-12th graders start thinking about and planning for what they will do after high school—whether that’s college, some type of vocational or other specialized training, or […]

Jardin de Ninos Interlingua Partners with South American School

Austin bilingual school Jardín de Niños Interlingua and Austin Eco Bilingual School in Campana, Buenos Aires, Argentina have expanded by joining forces with the goal of generating a common mission: a global vision that sets the foundation for the advancement of an international conscience. The vision will help the schools mold compassionate leaders who are […]

Open House: Hyde Park Elem. and Middle Schools

Date/Time Date(s) – 11/12/20149:30 am Location Hyde Park School, Central Campus Categories Parenting Events Cost: FREE Website: hp-schools.org Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Parents of prospective 4K – 8th grade students are invited to join us to learn more about Hyde Park Elementary and Hyde Park Middle School. Administration and staff will be on hand […]

Sneak Peek – Getting the most out of your college visit

by Jennifer VanBuren   It’s often one of the most exciting, terrifying and life-changing experiences between parents and children: the campus visit. Determining which institute of higher learning will be your teenager’s new home for the next four (or five) years is undoubtedly a monumental decision, and for many families, touring one or more college […]

Rodeo Austin School Tours

Date/Time Date(s) – 03/22/20179:00 am – 1:00 pm Location Travis County Expo Center-Luedecke Arena Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: rodeoaustin.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: 2017 SCHOOL TOURS REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN.  Rodeo Austin invites Pre-K – 4th grade students to join us for the School Tours Program. The School Tours program provides a fun and […]

Rodeo Austin School Tours

Date/Time Date(s) – 03/23/20179:00 am – 1:00 pm Location Travis County Expo Center-Luedecke Arena Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: rodeoaustin.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: 2017 SCHOOL TOURS REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN.  Rodeo Austin invites Pre-K – 4th grade students to join us for the School Tours Program. The School Tours program provides a fun and […]

Rodeo Austin School Tours

Date/Time Date(s) – 03/20/20179:00 am – 1:00 pm Location Travis County Expo Center-Luedecke Arena Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: rodeoaustin.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: 2017 SCHOOL TOURS REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN.  Rodeo Austin invites Pre-K – 4th grade students to join us for the School Tours Program. The School Tours program provides a fun and […]

Rodeo Austin School Tours

Date/Time Date(s) – 03/21/20179:00 am – 1:00 pm Location Travis County Expo Center-Luedecke Arena Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: rodeoaustin.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: 2017 SCHOOL TOURS REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN.  Rodeo Austin invites Pre-K – 4th grade students to join us for the School Tours Program. The School Tours program provides a fun and […]

Rodeo Austin School Tours

Date/Time Date(s) – 03/24/20179:00 am – 1:00 pm Location Travis County Expo Center-Luedecke Arena Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: rodeoaustin.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: 2017 SCHOOL TOURS REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN.  Rodeo Austin invites Pre-K – 4th grade students to join us for the School Tours Program. The School Tours program provides a fun and […]

School Rebranding

 The Khabele School recently announced a new name and direction. Now called Headwaters School, the school serves students from 18 months through 12th grade. Headwaters School has three campuses. The Early Childhood Program (ages 18 months to Pre-K), at 6305 Manchaca Rd., will hold its open house on Nov. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. […]

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!