Construction Nearly Complete

The end of 2020 had teachers and administrative staff packing up and readying to move to the modernized Norman-Sims Elementary School. After unpacking their materials and decorating their new classrooms, teachers and faculty prepare to welcome students for the spring semester. The gym, library, large classrooms and Discovery Zone, a place where students can build, create and explore, open to students this January. Students, family and faculty voted on the new mascot for the school. The winning choice was the Trailblazers!

Norman-Sims Elementary School is proud to be ranked as #3 on the Texas School Guide’s PaceSetter School list. PaceSetter Schools are Gold Ribbon eligible schools that have shown significant improvements from prior years and are on track to becoming Gold Ribbon schools in the future.