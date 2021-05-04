Contest Winners

Minchae Kim, a fourth grade student at Rutledge Elementary School in Austin, was named the grand prize winner in a statewide art contest. The fourth grader became the first student from Austin to win the grand prize in the history of the program.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s (TCEQ) Take Care of Texas program conducted its sixth-annual K-5 art contest. Students were asked to submit artwork demonstrating how they help keep the air and water clean, conserve water and energy, and reduce waste.

Seoyul Kim, who attends Elsa England Elementary School in Round Rock ISD, won in the second grade category. TCEQ staff selected winners from more than 3,000 entries.