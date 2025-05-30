Crack The Father’s Day Gift Code

Father’s Day is almost here, and what better way to celebrate dads than with a heartfelt gift? However, dads are notoriously hard to buy for, either because they say they do not want anything or already have everything. For this reason, we created this Father’s Day gift guide. There is bound to be at least one idea you can use for Dad this Father’s Day!

Before You Start

The first task to tackle is talking with your kids about the activities Dad likes to do and what would make a good gift. Does he go to live music shows? Is he a fantastic cook or grill master? Does he play basketball or soccer? Next, check out the suggestions below to find the perfect gift based on what Dad enjoys and what gift idea appeals to your family.

Gift Idea #1: Experiences for Dad

Skip the traditional necktie or set of grill tools and get Dad an experience this year. Experiences create memories that Dad will never forget. You do not have to limit the experience to things happening on Father’s Day either. There are so many fun things to do in Austin that you are sure to find something Dad will love. Plus, when you give Dad a fun experiential gift, you can still spend Father’s Day together as a family, but he has something to look forward to doing.

Here are some options Dad might like:

Sign him up for a cooking class.

Register him for a lecture series or Master Class.

Buy tickets to see his favorite sports team.

Send him to a wine or whiskey-tasting class.

Buy him concert or music festival tickets.

Gift Idea #2: Experiences for the Family

If you want your Father’s Day gift to foster family togetherness, get Dad an

experience the whole family can enjoy. Family activities can be challenging if your kids are young. For this reason, we recommend starting by talking with your kids about what Dad likes to do. Does he love movies? Is he a homebody? Does he love the outdoors? Let these questions be a starting point that will lead you to something your whole family will enjoy.

Here are a few family-friendly experiences you can give to Dad:

Take the family to a drive-in theater (there are several in and around Austin.)

Go boating on one of the lakes around town.

Rent kayaks or stand-up paddle boards on Lady Bird Lake.

Buy a new board game for the family to enjoy together.

Take a day trip to a small Texas town nearby for food and fun.

Remember, these family experiences are the best when you and your kids are fully present. Ask your kids to stow away their phones and tablets for the day so they can be attentive and enjoy their time with Dad.

Gift Idea #3: Niche and Hobby Gifts

As parents, we rarely have time or funds to dedicate to our hobbies. If Dad has a

hobby that he loves, Father’s Day is a great time to let him pour into that. Think about his hobbies and what could make them more fun. When he opens his gift, remember to give him some time to try it out, even if that means leaving him alone for the afternoon.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

New sports equipment (golf clubs, basketball, tennis racket, etc.).

Headphone stand for gaming or wireless gaming controllers.

Homebrew kit.

Gym membership.

Fishing rod or new tackle kit.

Gift Idea #4: Sentimental or Personalized Items

We all want our dads to cherish the gifts we give them, which is why sentimental and personalized items can be a good choice for Father’s Day. The key to finding these gifts is having time to devote to them before Father’s Day. Remind your kids to keep the gift a secret while you are working on buying or making it.

Here are a few suggestions:

Personalized keychain decorated with kids’ ages, names, or birthdates.

Custom photo book.

Artwork inspired by a family picture.

or suitcase. Create a “What I Love About Dad” book. Make your own or order one online.

Gift Idea #5: Start a Father’s Day Tradition

It is never too late to start a new Father’s Day tradition. Even if your kids are teenagers, you can start a tradition. Traditions create strong family bonds and lasting memories for Dad and your kids.

Try one of these fun and meaningful gifts you can replicate year after year:

Everyone picks out a silly tie or coffee mug.

Buy a new board game every year and play it together on Father’s Day.

Get Dad a fun new kitchen item, like a countertop pizza oven, including the ingredients needed to make a meal.

Bring Dad breakfast in bed.

Buy Dad a new swimsuit and head to your favorite swimming

Gift Idea #6: Last-Minute Gift Ideas

If you are reading this article on June 14th realizing Father’s Day is tomorrow, do not panic. We have last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas for you. These gifts do not require a trip to the store or waiting for a package to arrive.

Gather your kids and put them to work on one of these ideas:

Write notes to Dad telling him what you love about him. Place the notes in a jar so he can take one out and read it when he needs encouragement.

Make handprint or fingerprint art. Check out ideas online and let your kids get creative!

Buy Dad a fitness app or online video game subscription.

Combine spices from your pantry in a jar to create a customized grilling spice mix.

Make Dad a homemade Best Dad Trophy using items you have around the house, such as Lego blocks, cardboard, or clay.

Gifting Tips

When searching for the perfect Father’s Day gift, make sure it is a kid-led effort. Mom may be initiating a trip to the store or paying for the gift, but what makes any Father’s Day gift special is that it comes from his kids. Dedicate time to discussing what you love about Dad and how you can give him a gift that reflects what the kids appreciate most.

Try not to rush through picking out a gift so kids can choose something meaningful.

Do not fret if you lack the funds to spend on an extravagant gift; have each kid write a special note telling Dad how much he means to them and attach his favorite candy bar or drink.

The goal is not about getting Dad a big present; it is to offer a token of appreciation for how much he has done for your family and meant to you over the past year. This year, take the opportunity to make Father’s Day extra-special with meaningful gifts and fun traditions!

Catherine Michalk is a native Austinite, writer, and mom of three. You can follow her family’s adventures at www.catherinemichalk.com