Did you know spring is the season in which the most new life occurs? In fact, for many animals and insects like butterflies, spring is a time of rebirth and new beginnings. We’re celebrating warmer temperatures, blooming flowers and lush fields with a fun butterfly craft. Gather your art supplies and enjoy some creative time with the whole family!

Materials

Large paper plate

Child-safe scissors

Stapler

Pipe cleaner (any color)

White glue

Tissue paper in 2-3 colors, cut into small squares

Glitter cardstock, cut into an elongated oval

Instructions

Using child-safe scissors, cut your large paper plate in half, then staple the two halves together on their curved sides so that the cut sides are the outside edge of your butterfly wings. For the antennas, fold a pipe cleaner in half and staple it to the top of the middle of your paper plate. To decorate the wings, glue several layers of colored tissue squares to the wings of your butterfly until the wings are covered. Get as creative as you’d like! Using glitter cardstock, cut and staple a small oval in the middle of the wings and below the antennas for your butterfly’s body. Let your butterfly dry completely, for about 30 minutes to one hour. All done! Display your butterfly proudly on the fridge or in your room to greet the spring season!

Photo and craft courtesy of www.gluedtomycraftsblog.com

Sponsored by YMCA.

The YMCA of Austin is a dynamic association of men, women and children joined together by a shared commitment to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility.