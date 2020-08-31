Austin Family
Creating A Family Time Capsule

KidZone

 

All families will agree, 2020 has changed everything about our day-to-day existence. This is a year to be remembered, and what better way than a time capsule?

Suggested items to include:

  • Newspaper or printed articles from internet of pandemic
  • Family photo, possibly all wearing masks
  • Favorite activity as a family which began as a result of shelter-in
  • Pictures of how birthdays and/or graduations were celebrated during pandemic
  • Pictures or artwork made by kids
  • Facts about the current year
  • Small toy or trinket, maybe toilet paper roll or face mask
  • List of the movies you watched
  • A letter written by everyone about what it was like during pandemic
  • A note from parents to their children
  • What lessons have you learned
  • Don’t forget to put the date created and date to open

Time Capsule: There are different types of containers. For example, a plastic tube with secure lid or for serious time capsulers, stainless steel containers can be purchased online. Or you can use a simple shoebox, or metal box with lid. Be sure to make a label for it!

When to Open: Depending on age of your kids, you can open on last child’s 18th birthday, wedding day, birth of first grandchild, or pick a date as a family.

