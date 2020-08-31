Creating A Family Time Capsule

All families will agree, 2020 has changed everything about our day-to-day existence. This is a year to be remembered, and what better way than a time capsule?

Suggested items to include:

Newspaper or printed articles from internet of pandemic

Family photo, possibly all wearing masks

Favorite activity as a family which began as a result of shelter-in

Pictures of how birthdays and/or graduations were celebrated during pandemic

Pictures or artwork made by kids

Facts about the current year

Small toy or trinket, maybe toilet paper roll or face mask

List of the movies you watched

A letter written by everyone about what it was like during pandemic

A note from parents to their children

What lessons have you learned

Don’t forget to put the date created and date to open

Time Capsule: There are different types of containers. For example, a plastic tube with secure lid or for serious time capsulers, stainless steel containers can be purchased online. Or you can use a simple shoebox, or metal box with lid. Be sure to make a label for it!

When to Open: Depending on age of your kids, you can open on last child’s 18th birthday, wedding day, birth of first grandchild, or pick a date as a family.