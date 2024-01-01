Creative STEM Activity

Use your creative problem-solving skills to twist, bend and curve wire to create unique three-dimensional artwork! This maker activity provides an opportunity for kids to have fun while exploring STEAM concepts like malleability, structural integrity, form and composition.

Materials you’ll need:

Use to cut, bend, twist or shape wire.

Used for decoration or to add a playful element.

Wire and pipe cleaners. Flexible materials that can be bent and shaped.

Styrofoam (optional). Sturdy material is used to hold up the sculpture.

Step one: Bend, twist and form.

Bend, curve or flex the wire to create angles and shapes. Twist, rotate or spiral the wire around itself to add texture or create interesting patterns.

Step two: Decorate!

Add beads to incorporate more shapes and pops of colors to your artwork.

Step three (optional): Add a base.

Add wires and pipe cleaners onto a Styrofoam base to keep it sturdy. No need for this step if your imagination takes you in a different direction.

Have a maker under 5?

Have littles explore the same hands-on concepts of bending, shaping and twisting using tin foil.

Thinkery is a nonprofit children’s museum that brings joy to learning through play-based STEAM exploration for all children. Learn more at www.thinkeryaustin.org.