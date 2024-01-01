Creative STEM Activity

Use your creative problem-solving skills to twist, bend and curve wire to create unique three-dimensional artwork! This maker activity provides an opportunity for kids to have fun while exploring STEAM concepts like malleability, structural integrity, form and composition.
Materials you’ll need:
- Use to cut, bend, twist or shape wire.
- Used for decoration or to add a playful element.
- Wire and pipe cleaners. Flexible materials that can be bent and shaped.
Styrofoam (optional). Sturdy material is used to hold up the sculpture.
Step one: Bend, twist and form.
- Bend, curve or flex the wire to create angles and shapes. Twist, rotate or spiral the wire around itself to add texture or create interesting patterns.
Step two: Decorate!
- Add beads to incorporate more shapes and pops of colors to your artwork.
Step three (optional): Add a base.
- Add wires and pipe cleaners onto a Styrofoam base to keep it sturdy. No need for this step if your imagination takes you in a different direction.
- Have a maker under 5?
- Have littles explore the same hands-on concepts of bending, shaping and twisting using tin foil.
Thinkery is a nonprofit children’s museum that brings joy to learning through play-based STEAM exploration for all children. Learn more at www.thinkeryaustin.org.