Crisis Helpline

A new resource for Native Americans is now available thanks to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center and the National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline). Headquartered in Austin, the StrongHearts Native Helpline is the first national crisis line dedicated to serving individuals and tribal communities affected by domestic abuse.

Native survivors can connect at no cost with StrongHearts advocates, who provide emotional support, assist with safety planning and provide resources based on tribal affiliation, community location and culture.

“The Hotline has served victims and survivors of domestic violence for 20 years, and we recognize that Native American survivors have uniquely complex needs,” says Katie Ray-Jones, CEO of The Hotline. “Through StrongHearts, domestic violence advocates will be able to address those complex needs.”

All services available through the helpline are confidential. For more information, call 1-844-7NATIVE (1-844-762-8483) weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

[photo: Around Austin Crisis Hotline. Caption: Native Americans now have access to a domestic violence hotline specifically designed for their needs.]