On May 18, six teams of culinary students from Burnet and Lamar middle schools put their skills to the test for the inaugural Austin ISD Chopped Student Culinary Competition. On the Whole Foods plaza, each participating team prepared a healthy smoothie recipe featuring the “secret ingredient,” cilantro.

The teams then presented their smoothies to a panel of judges: AISD Chief Financial Officer Nicole Conley Johnson, AISD Nutrition & Food Services Director Anneliese Tanner and Whole Kids Foundation School Programs Educator and Chef Dan Marek.

Locally grown cilantro was provided by Johnson’s Backyard Garden. Prizes were provided by Whole Kids Foundation, VitaMix, Johnson’s Backyard Garden and AISD Nutrition & Food Services.