Round Rock High School’s culinary team recently earned a chance to represent Texas in a national competition. In February, 35 high school teams gathered for a weekend contest at Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock as part of the Texas ProStart Invitational Competition.

Culinary teams demonstrated knife skills and developed a three-course menu, which they prepared in 60 minutes. Judges evaluated the teams on creativity, plate presentation, taste, professionalism, safety and sanitation.

From the February competition, 12 teams advanced to the state-level Texas ProStart Invitational State Finals to be held March 24-25 in San Antonio. The winners of the Texas competition will head to South Carolina to represent Texas in the national competition on April 28-30.

All schools are part of Texas ProStart, an industry-based culinary arts and hospitality program and curriculum. The Texas ProStart Invitational is in its eighth year and is the largest ProStart program in the country.