Austin ISD culinary students from Bailey, Bedichek, Dobie, Kealing and Lamar middle schools, along with Gus Garcia Young Men’s Leadership Academy, put their skills to the test at the recent AISD Diced and Sliced Culinary Competition.

Each team prepared their own taco recipes for a panel of judges, who scored the recipes based on taste, appearance and creativity. Judges for the event included Austin American-Statesman and Austin360.com food writer Addie Broyles, AISD Career and Technology Education Director Tammy Caesar, KXAN Anchor/Reporter Erin Cargile, Superintendent Paul Cruz, Chef de Cusine at L’Oca D’Oro Matt Lester and Tacos of Texas co-author Jarod Neece. The competition included veggies provided by Johnson’s Backyard Garden.

The team from Bedichek Middle School won the contest, with their recipe for “The Loaded Taco” featuring beef, chorizo, avocado, crema and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. The Loaded Taco will be featured on the AISD 2018-19 school lunch menu.