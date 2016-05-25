Culinary Students

More than 400 culinary arts students from 18 area high schools sharpened their knives and their job skills for the 4th Annual Culinary Arts Career Conference, hosted by the Austin Food & Wine Alliance on Oct. 5 at Palmer Events Center.

Dozens of culinary professionals participated in the day-long conference that included cooking competitions, panel discussions and a culinary expo–all offering the students a snapshot of the culinary careers open to them in Central Texas.

The conference welcomed students from Belton, Burnet, China Spring, College Station, Connally, East View, Georgetown, Glenn, Hutto, Lampasas, Lanier, Marshall, Rouse, Samuel Clemens, San Marcos, Steele, Temple, and Travis.

Jae Kim, founder of Chi’lantro, delivered the keynote address. Panels covered topics such as sustainable seafood, dream jobs, food truck business, tech-driven food careers, healthy food and hotel openings. Students competes in culinary competitions called Mystery Basket, Knife Skills, French Omelette, Dessert Decorating and Fruit & Vegetable Carving.