More than 400 culinary arts students from 18 area high schools sharpened their knives and their job skills for the 4th Annual Culinary Arts Career Conference, hosted by the Austin Food & Wine Alliance on Oct. 5 at Palmer Events Center.

Dozens of culinary professionals participated in the day-long conference that included cooking competitions, panel discussions and a culinary expo–all offering the students a snapshot of the culinary careers open to them in Central Texas.

The conference welcomed students from Belton, Burnet, China Spring, College Station, Connally, East View, Georgetown, Glenn, Hutto, Lampasas, Lanier, Marshall, Rouse, Samuel Clemens, San Marcos, Steele, Temple, and Travis.

Jae Kim, founder of Chi’lantro, delivered the keynote address. Panels covered topics such as sustainable seafood, dream jobs, food truck business, tech-driven food careers, healthy food and hotel openings. Students competes in culinary competitions called Mystery Basket, Knife Skills, French Omelette, Dessert Decorating and Fruit & Vegetable Carving.

 

Culinary Challenge

On May 18, six teams of culinary students from Burnet and Lamar middle schools put their skills to the test for the inaugural Austin ISD Chopped Student Culinary Competition. On the Whole Foods plaza, each participating team prepared a healthy smoothie recipe featuring the “secret ingredient,” cilantro. The teams then presented their smoothies to a panel of […]

Culinary Challenge

Round Rock High School’s culinary team recently earned a chance to represent Texas in a national competition. In February, 35 high school teams gathered for a weekend contest at Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock as part of the Texas ProStart Invitational Competition. Culinary teams demonstrated knife skills and developed a three-course menu, which […]

Design and Technology Workshop for High School Students

Date/Time Date(s) – 05/25/20166:30 pm – 8:00 pm Location Fibercove Categories Family Events Cost: Free Website: eventbrite.com/e/design-and-technology-workshop-for-high-school-students-tickets-25359874066 Phone Number: 512-217-5193 Additional Information: About this workshop Are you a high school student with a great idea, but don’t know how to turn it into a product? Do you have a product that you’ve started building, and […]

Long Center Discounts Tickets for High School Students

The Long Center and the Austin Independent School District announced their partnership in a new program that increases accessibility to the arts for young people. The program, called eyeGO to the Arts ™, makes $5 tickets available for all Long Center Presents productions to any high school student with a valid ID.  Unlike the more […]

It’s your Future, You Decide/Es Su Futuro, Tú Decides

Date/Time Date(s) – 02/20/20168:30 am – 12:00 pm Location Akins High School Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: conmimadre.org/news.html Phone Number: 512-475-6309 Additional Information: Con Mi MADRE and AISD Hispanic Futures presents a half-day career conference. Keynote speaker is engineer, Carmen Villalobos – Senior Program Manager at Google. The interactive conference will feature exhibitors and […]

CTMC Seeks High School Students for Scholarships

Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC) will once again honor the hard work of outstanding local and regional high school students with ten $1,000 scholarships. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 30. The scholarships, which CTMC has been awarding to area high school seniors since 1997, may be used to cover costs of attending a […]

Vince Young to Support Programs for Low-Income Students

Former Longhorns quarterback Vince Young, who led the team to the 2005 national championship, has returned to UT Austin to work for the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement (DDCE). On Sept. 1, Young began serving as development officer for program alumni relations. He will help raise money to support DDCE programs that address the educational challenges […]

Food Network Star Kids

An Austin girl has been named a finalist in the new series Food Network Star Kids, which premieres Monday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. Sydnie Jaye Meyers, age 9, will compete with nine other finalists in a variety of culinary, on-camera and social media challenges over six episodes. The winner will walk away with his or her own series […]

Dogs Help Students Develop Reading Skills

Students at three Round Rock ISD elementary schools are getting help from man’s best friend through the Austin Dog Alliance, which trains canines to help students who may need extra encouragement to improve reading and communication. Carolyn Honish, a Live Oak Elementary School deaf education teacher, said reading dog Buzz adds valuable interaction into the […]

Globey Awards

More than 100 national student finalists, teachers and principals from across the U.S. came together on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Texas State Capitol for the 2016 Globey Game Design Competitions and Awards, a national game design and coding competition that celebrates students’ year-long efforts in the Globaloria computer science program. Forty-seven national finalists competed, […]

Support for Lower-Income Students

UT Austin has joined an initiative to expand the number of talented low- and moderate-income students at America’s top-performing undergraduate institutions with the highest graduation rates. The American Talent Initiative (ATI), supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, brings together a diverse set of public and private institutions united in this common goal. They are enhancing their own efforts […]

Special Olympics Volunteers

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is seeking volunteers for its 24th annual Winter Games, a statewide bowling, powerlifting and volleyball competition for nearly 2,700 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The event starts Feb. 2 with an opening ceremony, and competitions run Feb. 3-5 at several venues in the greater Austin area. Bowling will be held at […]

