Local children’s author Shanalee Sharboneau was recently selected as one of six artists to visit China in a cultural exchange program. Sharboneau will spend five weeks speaking as part of the World Academy for the Future of Women program. Her participation will include speaking at local villages, the Mother’s Forum, a local manufacturing firm and Sias University.

Sharboneau says, “On this tour, it is my goal to instill and reinforce the knowledge and confidence of young women in China to be able to make decisions based on their desires, whether it be as an artist, mathematician, mother or scientist.”