From celebrating World Tai Chi & Qigong Day to mariachi and folklorico performances in honor of Cinco de Mayo, April’s edition of San Mercado at the Price Center promises a culturally-diverse experience for visitors. Activities will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 27, 2019, in the garden and at indoor spaces throughout the Price Center, located at 222 W. San Antonio St. in San Marcos. Vendors offer plants, baked goods, clothing, handmade goods and more. Admission is free.