Curiouser and Curiouser- Two Science Podcasts for Kids

Kids are innately curious. Have you ever counted how often your child asks, “Why?” Try it if you dare. Research shows that children ask approximately 100-200 questions daily. Explore these kids’ science-focused podcasts to keep your head from spinning and find some answers. Your child will love them and so will you.
“WOW in the World” is a quirky comedy skit and story time with fun-loving hosts Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz. While there is no age limit on curiosity, the silly antics, wacky characters and goofy delivery create an energized experience for kids ages three to nine. The cast of characters, including a pigeon named Reggie, sneak in learning between theatrical banter, silly sound effects and engaging music. This kooky podcast has a weekly segment called the WOW of the Week to encourage young listeners to stretch their curious minds. The hosts share voice recordings from young listeners explaining their own fantastical scientific facts. To learn about the genetic makeup of jellyfish, what happened to dinosaurs and why bees barf, this is a must-have on your playlist.
For a laugh, smile and hearty side of science, check out “Brains On!,” a podcast for listeners ages five to twelve. Weekly, a kid co-host joins Molly Bloom to explore listeners’ curious questions. Its quick-pace, quick-witted delivery is portioned in short, digestible segments keeping kids on their toes and engaged. Using humor, funny voices, sketches and silly sounds, “Brains On!” encompasses kids’ favorite way to learn — by having a laugh. Each episode features The Mystery Sound when fans submit a noise for kids to guess, but the answer isn’t revealed until the episode’s end. This is just one feature that encourages kids to participate by using their creativity, curiosity and reasoning skills. Do you want to learn why a dog wags its tail or why we don’t retain memories from infancy? Why do songs get stuck in your head or how far can a cloud travel? Push play on this podcast and turn, well, your kids’ brains on.
Tracie Seed is a native Texan whose favorite things are the color red, Snoopy and peanut butter (in no particular order). When she isn’t spending time with her family or snuggling with one of her three fur-babies, you can find her painting, drawing or writing to her heart’s content.