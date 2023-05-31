Curiouser and Curiouser- Two Science Podcasts for Kids

Kids are innately curious. Have you ever counted how often your child asks, “Why?” Try it if you dare. Research shows that children ask approximately 100-200 questions daily. Explore these kids’ science-focused podcasts to keep your head from spinning and find some answers. Your child will love them and so will you.

“WOW in the World” is a quirky comedy skit and story time with fun-loving hosts Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz. While there is no age limit on curiosity, the silly antics, wacky characters and goofy delivery create an energized experience for kids ages three to nine. The cast of characters, including a pigeon named Reggie, sneak in learning between theatrical banter, silly sound effects and engaging music. This kooky podcast has a weekly segment called the WOW of the Week to encourage young listeners to stretch their curious minds. The hosts share voice recordings from young listeners explaining their own fantastical scientific facts. To learn about the genetic makeup of jellyfish, what happened to dinosaurs and why bees barf, this is a must-have on your playlist.