The C-SPAN Bus will visit two Round Rock schools during its eight-week “Southern Swing,” through states in the south and southwest U.S. Partnering with Spectrum, C-SPAN’s 45-foot customized bus will visit Cedar Ridge High School and Stony Point High School on Feb. 15 to engage students, teachers, community members and elected officials. C-SPAN representatives will also visit Round Rock’s City Council meeting on Feb. 14.

Through interactive kiosks and demonstrations aboard the bus, visitors can learn about C-SPAN’s in-depth coverage of the American political process and comprehensive online educational resources. In addition, Bus visitors will be invited to share their thoughts on what it means to be an American for C-SPAN’s “Voices from the Road” project.

Since 1993, a C-SPAN Bus has traveled across the nation visiting schools and community events in partnership with C-SPAN’s cable and satellite providers. Bus visitors engage with C-SPAN representatives and interactive tools to learn about the unique public affairs programming and online resources such as C-SPAN Classroom – the network’s free membership service for teachers and students.