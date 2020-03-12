Free “Dadventures at Home” Platform to Provide Families with Daily Expert Support, Activities

Dadventures, a digital resource that empowers dads, moms, and kids to spend quality time together, has announced the launch of its newest platform, Dadventures at Home, offering daily curated home-based family play and solo play activities.

Since its start in 2018, Dadventures has helped parents discover experiences and ways to engage with their kids. With social distancing a critical component in the fight to end the spread of the coronavirus, families are now spending most of their days at home, making this the perfect time to provide well-curated activities for families to thrive together.

Dadventures at Home content is organized by age, length and type, and sorted by activities kids can do with families or alone, including those that don’t require a screen. The site has three main resource categories that include:

Expert Support – Advice for parents on how to balance working from home, homeschooling their kids and keeping the household running smoothly. Content available includes information on how to prioritize your family’s mental health Family Play – As daily routines and freedoms change rapidly, kids and parents alike face new challenges that are creating significant stressors. The best way to support kids’ emotional health during this crisis is to play with them. Dadventures at Home provides fun activities that allow families to be present together. Solo Play – Families are spending significantly more time together than before the pandemic began. As a result, parents are overworked and increasingly stressed out. They need a break to maintain their well-being, and Dadventures curates play-based activities kids can do on their own.

“Now more than ever, parents are drowning in too much information,” said Stephen Dypiangco, Dadventures co-founder and CEO. “Dadventures at Home is focused on helping parents cut through all of the noise to find the very best for their families.”