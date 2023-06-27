Dairy-Free Delights! 3 New Ice Cream Shops in Austin

When July’s temperatures soar, one thing Austin families scream for is a cool dip of ice cream. Here are three new ice cream parlors in Austin that cater to a non-dairy palette.
Luv Fats Ice Cream, Walk-up window only
7135 N. Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78752
512-968-377
This small batch of avocado, coconut cream and coconut milk-based ice cream is preservative-free and made with organic cane sugar, Colombian chocolate, Kenyan coffee, fresh herbs and produce. Bonus: Luv Fats has convenient parking. Pints are also available if you fall in “luv” with your scoop. Luv’s flavors include Ube Black Sesame, Sourdough Toast and Peach Jam, Chocolate Chai and Caramel Rosemary. Some kid-friendly offerings are Yellow Watermelon Sorbet, Banana Pudding and Birthday Cake. Top your treat with basics like chocolate chips and Oreos® or consider glowing-up with caramelized pecan dust, Biscoff® crumbs, or the extremely popular decadent house-made fluff that is torched to perfection. This hint of fireside nostalgia creates the ultimate ice cream dream.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
11521 N FM 620, #1500 Austin, TX 78726
512-777-4090
Opening in 2023, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is a traditional shop boasting more than 45 flavors ranging from classics to tastebud-tempting twists crafted daily on-site. The most eye-catching flavor is a twist on cookies-n-creme called Blue Monster, a beloved Cookie Monster blue-hued vanilla ice cream with Oreo® cookies and Nestle® Chocolate Chip Cookies. There are a handful of vegan, sherbet and sorbet flavors like Coconut Milk, Mango and Pomegranate. Try their 4 Scoop Sampler, a large shareable size of four flavors that perfectly exemplifies one of their taglines: “We Never Skimp.” The best part? In addition to a few indoor seats, a couple of outdoor picnic tables and lots of parking, there is a tot-sized playground out front, a perfect spot for little ones to enjoy summer’s ultimate comfort food.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
4616 Triangle Ave., Suite 200 Austin, TX 78751
512-823-0229
In December 2021, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opened its third shop, with easy access to parking garages and plenty of two-hour parking spots. This is an excellent location for families wanting to experiment with creative flavors. Jeni’s Honey Vanilla Bean, made with fair-trade ingredients, grass-fed milk and a touch of honey, is a step up from its classic cousin. The ice cream’s texture is likened to buttercream – thick, luscious and smooth. Jeni’s includes non-dairy and vegan options, with delectable flavors such as Maple Soaked Pancakes, Wildberry Lavender, Texas Sheet Cake and Cognac with Gingerbread. Even after testing several of these heat-numbing treats, your family might be stuck making one of the most challenging decisions of the summer – what flavor to scoop. If you are in this chilly predicament, don’t hesitate to order a generously shareable 10-scoop flight. Just be sure to grab enough spoons!
Tracie Seed is a native Texan whose favorite things are the color red, Snoopy and peanut butter (in no particular order). When she isn’t spending time with her family or snuggling with one of her three fur-babies, you can find her painting, drawing or writing to her heart’s content.