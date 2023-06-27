Dairy-Free Delights! 3 New Ice Cream Shops in Austin

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

4616 Triangle Ave., Suite 200 Austin, TX 78751

512-823-0229

www.jenis.com

In December 2021, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opened its third shop, with easy access to parking garages and plenty of two-hour parking spots. This is an excellent location for families wanting to experiment with creative flavors. Jeni’s Honey Vanilla Bean, made with fair-trade ingredients, grass-fed milk and a touch of honey, is a step up from its classic cousin. The ice cream’s texture is likened to buttercream – thick, luscious and smooth. Jeni’s includes non-dairy and vegan options, with delectable flavors such as Maple Soaked Pancakes, Wildberry Lavender, Texas Sheet Cake and Cognac with Gingerbread. Even after testing several of these heat-numbing treats, your family might be stuck making one of the most challenging decisions of the summer – what flavor to scoop. If you are in this chilly predicament, don’t hesitate to order a generously shareable 10-scoop flight. Just be sure to grab enough spoons!