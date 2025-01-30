Now

As of November 2024, the stadium known as Darrell K Royal — Texas Memorial Stadium at Campbell — Williams Field is celebrating 100 years as the home of Texas football. During that time, it has undergone dozens of upgrades and expansions and now can seat over 100,000 fans. It is the 8th largest college football stadium in the country. If you want to experience all the stadium has to offer on game day, go early and walk up San Jacinto Boulevard that runs by the stadium — it gets closed off to vehicle traffic and is rechristened “Bevo Boulevard” for pregame activities that include live music, food carts, and games. There’s no such thing as a bad seat. The “Godzillatron” (one of the largest LED video screens in college football) makes it easy to see everything on the field. When the Longhorns play, fireworks and an instant-start, multi-color LED system excite your senses.