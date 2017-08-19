Daycare Opening

Round Rock KinderCare held its grand opening event Aug. 19 with activities, giveaways and refreshments. Children helped color in a wall mural and applied temporary tattoos. Families enjoyed stories at the Book Nook. And the KinderCare team hosted guided tours of the new facility.
Date/Time Date(s) – 08/19/201711:00 am Location KinderCare Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: www.kindercare.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Families can enjoy a variety of onsite activities, including a temporary tattoo bar, a wall mural for coloring and a Book Nook where children can enjoy their favorite story. Parents will also receive guided tours of […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 09/24/20169:00 am – 1:00 pm Location Texas Baptist Children's Home Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: www.roundrocktexas.gov/event/public-safety-day-2/ Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: The City of Round Rock will host its annual Public Safety Day at the Texas Baptist Children’s Home. The Round Rock Police, Fire, and EMS personnel will have equipment and static […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 09/27/20149:00 am – 2:00 pm Location Texas Baptist Children's Home Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: http://www.roundrocktexas.gov/docs/public-safety-day-2014-flyer.jpg Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: The Round Rock Police, Fire, and EMS personnel will have equipment and static displays for the public to view. This is a free family event. Some of the attractions present will […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 11/30/201610:00 am – 7:00 pm Location Catch Air Round Rock Categories Family Events Cost: $7 – $14 Website: Facebook.com/CatchAirRoundRockTX Phone Number: 512 697 8800 Additional Information: Catch Air invites you and your family to join us for the Grand Opening of our new Round Rock location! Don’t miss the Round Rock […]
On Sunday, Aug. 21, community members can test their strength or show it off at the Round Rock Fire Truck Pull at Dell Diamond. The annual event is a team-building activity and a way to raise funds for Special Olympics Texas programming for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the Central Texas area. The Fire Truck Pull requires teams of […]
The Round Rock Express partnered with Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) and St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center to host “Donate Life Texas” Night on opening day, Thursday, April 3 at Dell Diamond, to promote awareness of the need for organ donors. The non-profit organization had a strong presence in the ballpark during opening day […]
A+ Federal Credit Union and Round Rock ISD have formed a partnership to promote financial literacy at Round Rock High School and to prepare students for the work force through a student-operated, high school branch of the credit union starting in the 2014-2015 school year. The branch will be staffed by 3-5 student […]
For the 15th year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (BGCAA) hosted their annual Day for Kids event in September. Club kids and their families from across Austin enjoyed an afternoon of fun and games. The day’s activities included outdoor games such as inflatables, a rock wall and a petting zoo. Indoors were […]
On April 18, Round Rock ISD hosts a Celebration of Families that will include a Wellness Challenge component. The Wellness Challenge encourages kids and parents to be spirited, to be active and to attend the event for a chance to win up to $1,000 for their elementary or middle school. Participants in the challenge can visit over […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 11/07/201510:00 am – 12:00 pm Location Kid Spa Austin Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: www.kidspaaustin.com/avery-ranch/special-events Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Kid Spa Austin would like to invite children and their families to attend our 2015 Fall Festivals! There will be tons of games and activities for the kiddos, a chance for […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 11/06/20154:00 pm – 6:00 pm Location Kid Spa Austin Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: kidspaaustin.com/avery-ranch/special-events Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Kid Spa Austin would like to invite children and their families to attend our 2015 Fall Festivals! There will be tons of games and activities for the kiddos, a chance for […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 11/05/201611:00 am – 4:00 pm Location Westcave Preserve Categories Family Events Cost: $5 child; $10 adult; $25 family Website: westcave.org Phone Number: 830-825-3442 Additional Information: Guided canyon tours every hour starting at noon. Build a bird feed and other fun kids’ activities. Self-guided hikes in the uplands. Book signing for “Discovering Westcave.” […]