Dementia Care Workshop

AGE of Central Texas will host a free caregiver support seminar called “Meaningful Activities for Persons with Dementia” on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Part of an on-going workshop series to help family members effectively care for an older loved one, the free seminar runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the AGE Building, located at 3710 Cedar St. in Austin.

Nancy Turco, Executive Director of Arden Courts Memory Care in Austin, will explore activities that caregivers and care recipients can do together, with an emphasis on stimulating activities for persons with dementia. Prior to her current position in Central Texas, Nancy was the Senior Program Services Coordinator for the Texas and Florida Region of Arden Courts, specializing in success-based activity programs for persons with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Registration for the caregiver seminar is free, but space is limited. Participants can register by phone at 512-600-9275 or online at www.tinyurl.com/AgeJanuary2017. A limited amount of free respite care for older family members will also be available during the seminar through AGE’s Austin Adult Day Health Center, by RSVP only. To RSVP, please request the service with online registration or call 512-600-9275 no later than Jan. 18.

For more information on the programs and resources provided by AGE of Central Texas, visit www.AGEofCentralTX.org or call 512-451-4611.