Destination Restaurants With Playscapes (and More!)

Route 12 Filling Station

route12fillingstation.com

Whether it really was a gas station at some point or made to look like one, Route 12 Filling Station in Dripping Springs has an old Texas highway charm about it. You’ll want to block off plenty of time to sit back and relax while there. Route 12 has a great playground for kids, and even better, a splash pad to keep kids safely occupied. With a great Americana menu, it’s a venue that the whole family will appreciate. Locally-owned and -operated, visitors will be sure to feel its warmth and hospitality.

______________________________________

Jess Archer is a freelance writer in Austin. Find Jess at writerjessarcher.com.