Children in Georgetown have a new place for developmentally appropriate play. Little Land opens its new location on Thursday, Feb. 14. All play equipment at Little Land is designed by pediatric therapists to be fun while enhancing the development of various skills.

“We are proud to provide a place where kids with all abilities can come together to support the growth of sensory processing, speech skills, fine and gross motor skills, and social development,” says Ernie Beltz, Jr., co-founder and CEO of Little Land.

Little Land provides pediatric therapists for one-on-one sessions in occupational, physical and speech therapy. The concept started in Austin in 2014. The Georgetown location is the eighth in the franchise.