Dia de los Muertos

The local community is invited by the Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC) to share in a celebration of the family for Día de los Muertos. Participants can submit a photo, piece of artwork or a message to be included in a collective hanging art installation at the MACC to honor loved ones who have passed away. The deadline to contribute items is October 25. The exhibit will be on display from October 31 through November 7.

All are also invited to create an altar. These will be displayed outside in the MACC’s breezeway as part of the Day of the Dead Festival. Creative altar interpretations are welcome. They may be set up on October 29 and 30 by appointment or on October 31 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The exhibit will run through November 7.

To learn of additional ways to participate or for details on these events, visit dayofthedeadatx.net.