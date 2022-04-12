Texas Performing Arts presents Broadway In Austin Disney’s THE LION KING, the world’s #1 musical on April 7-24, 2022, Tue – Fri 8 pm | Sat at 2 & 8 pm | Sun at 1 & 6:30 pm at Bass Concert Hall | 2350 Robert Dedman Drive | Austin, TX 78712 After 24 landmark years on Broadway, THE LION KING continues to ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by nearly 110 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), THE LION KING has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years, with four of those running 20 or more years. Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), by the end of 2021, there will be ten productions of THE LION KING around the world, including Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Tokyo, Madrid, on tour across North America, Japan and the U.K. & Ireland, with a separate production touring internationally. Having played over 100 cities in 21 countries on every continent except Antarctica, THE LION KING’s worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history. The show’s director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show’s ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor supervises new productions of the show around the world. AFM Publisher’s Note: We attended this show and it was definitely a must-see, even if you have seen it before. The choreography, costumes, talent and music were all outstanding. It was great being back in Bass Concert Hall again. I would highly recommend this show.