Dive into Summer Fun: Givens Pool Reopens with New Amenities

After a two-year renovation, the historic Givens Pool in East Austin has reopened just in time for the summer heat, unveiling a modern aquatic facility that blends new amenities with deep cultural roots. Officially reopened on June 7, 2025, the pool has quickly become a vibrant gathering spot for families, children, and community members seeking relief from the Texas sun.

Originally opened in 1958, Givens Pool holds historical significance as one of Austin’s first public pools serving the city’s Black community during segregation. It was named in honor of Dr. Everett H. Givens, a World War I veteran, dentist, and pioneering civic leader, who played a vital role in advancing civil rights and improving healthcare access in Austin.

The newly renovated pool features a host of upgrades. Swimmers of all ages can now enjoy dedicated lap lanes, thrilling water slides, a diving area, and a tot pool designed for young children. Shaded seating areas, modern locker rooms, and improved ADA accessibility ensure a comfortable experience for all guests.

The Givens Pool is open daily during the summer.