Opening in August of 2020, our Santa Rita Ranch campus will serve students in early childhood and elementary school. We are excited to be a part of this new community located in the Santa Rita Ranch development of northwest Austin, Texas.

Our campus will be a brand new educational facility, but it comes with a rich tradition of academic excellence. Divine Savior Academy is part of one of the largest private school systems in the United States, one that has been educating students for over 165 years. We are excited to bring our history of college-prep academics, supportive teachers, and a loving Christian environment to our newest campus.

Contact: Lisa Thomas – Director of Admissions, lisa.thomas@divinesavioracademy.com