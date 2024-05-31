DIY soda can planter

Father’s Day began in 1910 at the YMCA in Spokane, Washington, after a young woman named Sonora Louise Smart wondered why there wasn’t a day dedicated to celebrating fathers. She was the daughter of a Civil War veteran whose wife passed away, leaving him to raise Senora and her five siblings alone.

Smart initially wanted the day to be on her father’s birthday on June 5, but ultimately it fell on the third Sunday in June. In 1972, President Richard Nixon officially signed Father’s Day into law, making it a national holiday.

Today, celebrating Father’s Day often calls to mind backyard barbecues, days at the lake or beach, or playing or watching your dad’s favorite sport like golf or baseball. Because shopping for dads can often be challenging, making a homemade Father’s Day gift can be a better option. One of our favorites for families with young kids is a soda can succulent planter, which is simple to make, easy to maintain, and will remind dads of our love for months or even years to come as it sits handsomely on his desk, counter or shelf.

Materials needed: Soda can, can opener, hammer, nail, handful of pebbles, potting soil, small succulent.