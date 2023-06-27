Austin Family
Doing Good In Austin Neighborhoods

Austin in Action

 

For five years, Girl Scout troop 42435 has been learning, growing and challenging each other. Now they’ve taken on a new service project that helps Austin’s homeless community. In May, the girls worked with Mobile Loaves and Fishes to bring food to homeless individuals in southwest Austin and on the outskirts of the downtown area. The girls prepped the food, loaded it all in the Mobile truck and served it together. The group said it was a meaningful experience that they plan to repeat. For more information on serving with Mobile Loaves and Fishes, go to: www.mlf.org

