The National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline) recently received a $10,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to support work in providing legal resources to women, men and young people who are affected by relationship abuse.

The donation will help connect domestic abuse victims to legal assistance in Texas. Advocates from The Hotline say they often hear from victims and survivors whose abusive partners make threats related to immigration, finances, physical harm or custody of children as tactics used for control in the relationship. They work with victims and survivors to assess these tactics and provide resources to best address each situation.

If you or someone you know needs help, call The Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Trained advocates can offer support, crisis intervention information and referral services in more than 200 languages. Or visit TheHotline.org to chat live with advocates and find information about domestic violence, safety planning, local resources and ways to support the organization.