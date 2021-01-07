Austin Allies Events

Kids Book Club

Austin Allies Kids’ Book Club will begin the year with a discussion of “Class Act” by Jerry Craft. The meeting will held on Jan. 16 at 12:30 p.m. on Zoom. Register here.

Book Club meets on the third Saturday of each month. If you’d like to get a head start, the next couple of books on the list are “Song for a Whale” by Lynne Kelly and “Ghost” by Jason Reynolds.

Donation Drive

Need inspiration to clean out your closets, cabinets and bookshelves? Austin Allies is holding a donation drive to benefit three local organizations. Starting Jan. 3 and ending Jan. 17, they will be collecting:

Bras – all kinds, all sizes – and period supplies for I Support the Girls

Craft and art Supplies for Austin Creative Reuse

Gently used children’s books for BookSpring

Items can be dropped off at 10710 Pinkney Lane in South Austin. For other family volunteer opportunities, visit