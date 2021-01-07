Austin Allies Events

Austin Family
Challenger School Feb 2019
Austin Allies Kids’ Book Club will begin the year with a discussion of “Class Act” by Jerry Craft. The meeting will held on Jan. 16 at 12:30 p.m. on Zoom. Register here.

 Book Club meets on the third Saturday of each month. If you’d like to get a head start, the next couple of books on the list are “Song for a Whale” by Lynne Kelly and “Ghost” by Jason Reynolds.

 

Donation Drive

Need inspiration to clean out your closets, cabinets and bookshelves? Austin Allies is holding a donation drive to benefit three local organizations. Starting Jan. 3 and ending Jan. 17, they will be collecting:

  • Bras – all kinds, all sizes – and period supplies for I Support the Girls
  • Craft and art Supplies for Austin Creative Reuse
  • Gently used children’s books for BookSpring

Items can be dropped off at 10710 Pinkney Lane in South Austin. For other family volunteer opportunities, visit

