Throughout August, Sylvan Learning North Austin will be collecting donations to support Helping Hand Home, an organization that helps child victims of abuse. The home provides therapeutic residential treatment, education through an on-site charter school and programs in family support, adoption and foster care.
Among items needed are:
- USB drives
- Booster seats with backs and 5-point harnesses
- Gift cards to retailers
- School supplies and clothing
The complete wish list is available here.
Please bring donations to Sylvan Learning of North Austin, 11066 Pecan Park Blvd.