Throughout August, Sylvan Learning North Austin will be collecting donations to support Helping Hand Home, an organization that helps child victims of abuse. The home provides therapeutic residential treatment, education through an on-site charter school and programs in family support, adoption and foster care.

Among items needed are:

USB drives

Booster seats with backs and 5-point harnesses

Gift cards to retailers

School supplies and clothing

The complete wish list is available here.

Please bring donations to Sylvan Learning of North Austin, 11066 Pecan Park Blvd.