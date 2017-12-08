Donation Packs

Donation Packs

On Aug. 9, the Office Depot Foundation donated 3,000 sackpacks full of essential school supplies to nonprofit organizations, schools and agencies in the Austin area. This is the foundation’s 17th year of donating supplies, but the first year for donations in the Austin area. Globally, the foundation will provide about 100,000 sackpacks to nonprofits in 2017.

“It is our mission to make sure that every child has the right tools to achieve success in school,” says Mary Wong, president of the Office Depot Foundation. “School is challenging enough on its own, and when you’re unable to come prepared with the basic essentials for learning, it’s nearly impossible. We want to give every kid a fair chance.”

The nonprofit organizations, schools and agencies included Any Baby Can, Austin ISD, Austin PAL, The Settlement Home for Children, Wonders & Worries and YMCA Northwest Family Branch.

Photo by Katie Amber.

 

