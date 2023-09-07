Double Up Food Bucks Texas helps SNAP customers buy MORE

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Good news for SNAP customers in Austin! Double Up Food Bucks Texas (DUFB TX) is now available at Randalls (2025 W Ben White Blvd.), offering an exclusive opportunity to stretch individuals’ and families’ food budgets while enjoying fresh, nutritious produce.

DUFB TX is an innovative nutrition incentive program that matches SNAP benefits dollar-for-dollar on fresh fruits and vegetables, effectively doubling the purchasing power for individuals and families. The program is managed and led by Sustainable Food Center (SFC) across Texas.

Participating is easy! Make a minimum $5 purchase of fresh, unprocessed fruits and vegetables using a SNAP EBT card and earn one $5 Double Up Food Bucks coupon per day. Double Up Food Bucks coupons cover all fresh, unprocessed fruits and vegetables and expire within 60 days from purchase. SNAP recipients need a Randalls 4U Loyalty account to participate. Customers can create an account on the Randalls 4U app or visit in-store associates for assistance downloading the app and setting up an account. For more details about DUFB TX and to start saving on fresh, delicious produce, shoppers can approach store ambassadors at Randalls, contact SFC’s bilingual 2 (Eng/Span) Help Desk by phone at: 512-730-1807, or visit https://sustainablefoodcenter.org/double-up-food-bucks