The Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas (DSACT) will hold its 20th Anniversary Buddy Walk on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Reunion Ranch in Georgetown. The walk is the largest annual single-day gathering of individuals with Down syndrome, their families, friends, and supporters in Central Texas. Over the past few years, more than 2,000 people have gathered for this fun, activity-filled get-together that supports DSACT’s ongoing programming.

DSACT provides educational and recreational programming for individuals with Down syndrome and their families throughout Central Texas. The Buddy Walk is DSACT’s most important annual fundraiser, aiming to raise $220,000 in its 20th year.

“We’re excited to be bringing Buddy Walk back for this milestone,” said Jennifer Edwards, DSACT’s executive director. “We have members who have been to the first Buddy Walks and continue to come back with their adult children, as well as members who recently welcomed someone with Down syndrome into their family. We’ve continued to serve people with Down syndrome and their families through programming that serves myriad interests, but it’s

our aspiration to reach every family in our service area who could benefit from what we offer.”

DSACT serves a 17-county Central Texas region that includes Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Fayette, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall, Lee, Llano, Milam, Travis, and Williamson counties.

Registration for the event is just $25 per adult and $5 per child. Participants can gather pledges individually or form fundraising teams. People unable to participate can make a general donation, or help a team or individual reach a fundraising goal. For more information on DSACT, and to learn about how to become involved with this year’s Buddy Walk, visit www.dsact.org.