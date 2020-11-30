Holiday Tradition Continues

The Downtown Austin Alliance will hold its 26th annual Downtown Holiday Stroll. This year’s event is designed to allow the community to enjoy the holiday season downtown in a safe and socially distant manner. The month-long festivities extend from now through the end of the year.

Free, family-friendly activities will take place throughout downtown and include a holiday shopping experience, curated weekend artisan markets, photo opportunities, pop-up activations, holiday-themed window displays, drive-in rooftop movies and the signature 45-foot holiday tree located in front of the Capitol at 11th Street and Congress Avenue.

A new addition this year is the Holiday Passport, a pocket-sized guide filled with deals, discounts and activities for the month of December to make it fun and easy to explore downtown and support local shops and restaurants. Participants can also earn prizes.

Events like the Downtown Holiday Stroll are a key part of helping businesses downtown recover from the hardships many have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and offer a way for Austinites to support their local economy.