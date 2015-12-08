Effective Sept. 1, 2017, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Driver Handbook was revised and transitioned to a printable, online-only format. Handbook revisions include information on texting while driving and several other clarifications passed by the Texas Legislature during the 85th Legislative Session. In addition, the handbook includes practical suggestions on what the public should expect and actions to follow when pulled over by law enforcement.
Date/Time Date(s) – 08/12/20156:30 pm Location Wildfire Restaurant Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: williamsonmuseum.org Phone Number: 512-943-1670 Additional Information: Nick Roland will speak on The Bandera Hanging Tree: Murder and Mystery on the Texas Frontier. The talk will explore the mystery of why eight men from Central Texas were killed by state troops in […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 08/27/20168:30 am – 12:00 pm Location Region 13 Education Service Center Categories Parenting Events Cost: FREE Website: dsact.org Phone Number: 512-323-0808 Additional Information: DSACT presents “Special Education Advocacy for Your Child: Legal Rights, IEP’s, Educational Issues (especially Reading), and Practical Strategies.” This three-hour session will cover selected special ed legal rights of […]
Closing the Gap As more than five million students return to public and charter schools this month, we talked with Michael Williams, commissioner of the Texas Education Agency, to discuss the agency’s work and what we can expect this school year. Q: What is the role of the TEA? We are a state that has 5.1 million […]
Logan Lucky, rated PG-13 Starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Jack Quaid Austin Family Critical Rating: 5 of 5 stars Austin Family Family-Friendly Rating: 4 of 5 stars Steven Soderbergh’s welcome return to cinema, Logan Lucky, is one of the most delightful surprises of the year […]
UT Austin’s Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center has received honorary designation from the Texas Legislature as the state botanic garden and arboretum. “The Wildflower Center is an unparalleled resource in our state, providing conservation, education and consulting programs to preserve and protect our environment,” says Gregory L. Fenves, president of the university. “We are deeply honored […]
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has added texting and live chat to the services offered on its Texas Youth and Runaway Hotline, the agency announced in April. Teens and families in crisis can interact with the hotline in these ways: Text: 512-872-5777 Chat: TexasYouth.org Call: 1-800-989-6884 “Most everyone has a mobile […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 10/01/20161:30 pm – 3:00 pm Location Mexican American Cultural Center Categories Family Events Cost: FREE ADMISSION AND OPEN TO ALL Website: eventbrite.com/e/experience-heartfulness-tickets-27114266501 Phone Number: 512- 763 – 5116 Additional Information: Come and join us for a practical workshop on Heartfulness Meditation, and learn simple and effective relaxation and meditation techniques to de-stress, […]
In late May, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) formally began screening all babies born in Texas for 24 additional health conditions that can cause serious problems like developmental delays, major illness or even death. In all, Texas babies are now screened for 53 rare disorders through a blood test analyzed at the […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 08/02/20157:00 pm – 8:30 pm Location Starbucks Categories Parenting Events Cost: Free Website: connectionsacademy.com/texas-virtual-school/ Phone Number: 800-382-6010 Additional Information: Texas Connections Academy (TCA), a virtual public school for students in 3rd through 12th grades, is offering parents the opportunity to learn more about this highly accountable, high-quality virtual public school during local […]
This fall, visitors to the State Capitol can view Above and Beyond: The Medal of Honor in Texas, an exhibit commemorating recent recipients of the nation’s highest military award. The seven individuals honored in the display either were born in or entered service in Texas. Six of the soldiers received the Medal of Honor in […]