Many children living with dyslexia approach reading as a chore, but local author Don Winn, who has dyslexia, wants to help young people with dyslexia to begin thinking about themselves as readers and writers.

“At-risk readers and dyslexics are rarely presented with successful depictions of characters like themselves,” says Winn. “While I write to entertain all my readers, there’s a special place in my heart for struggling students who can’t imagine themselves ever being a good reader. I want kids to learn that if they need to do things differently to get the job done, that’s a strength, not a weakness.”

Winn’s new book, The Eldridge Conspiracy, finishes his Sir Kaye the Boy Knight series as Book 4. The book is appropriate for ages 8 to 12.