Stepping Stone School is featured in the cover of the January/ February 2017 issue of ChildCare Exchange Magazine, a national publication on early care and education. A three-page story outlines founder Rhonda Paver’s vision and Stepping Stone School’s programs, philosophy and mission.

“We are deeply honored and grateful to be recognized by ChildCare Exchange and we would like to extend our thanks to all the families who, through their support, have made this wonderful accolade a possibility,” says Rhonda Paver, Stepping Stone School owner and founder.