Students at Xplor Preschool & School Age Care celebrated Earth Day in April by releasing thousands of ladybugs throughout the schoolyard and back into the environment on plants, flowers and trees. Students were dressed for the occasion, wearing red and black colors and antennae. As part of the Earth Day festivities, students also planted flowers in the school’s garden and enjoyed spring picnics with their classmates. Leading up to Earth Day, students learned that ladybugs serve as a natural pesticide by feeding on insects that could otherwise harm the health of gardens, trees and shrubs.

Photo courtesy of Xplor.