A Round Rock ISD administrator has been awarded a scholarship for educational leadership. Mya Kendrick-Mercer, director of elementary staffing for Round Rock ISD, was given the 2018 Johnny L. Veselka Scholarship by the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA). The scholarship is awarded each year to outstanding doctoral students pursuing careers in educational leadership.

Kendrick-Mercer is working toward a doctorate in educational leadership and policy from UT Austin.

In her application, Kendrick-Mercer wrote, “As an African-American child from poverty, it was public education that made it possible for me to intelligibly overcome the early economic and social hurdles set before me. It was the talented and skilled public educators who worked tirelessly to give me the access and opportunity. Because of the efforts of several champions on my journey, I am empowered to lead and champion others to do likewise for the students of both today and tomorrow.”