H-E-B is now accepting nominations for educators to apply for the 2019 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards. Each year, these awards highlight a variety of educators who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of their students and communities.

Public school teachers, principals, school districts, school boards and private or public early childhood education facilities are all eligible to be nominated. Nominees will be invited to complete an online application, which asks for written responses about education philosophy, learning experiences and insights on key issues facing educators in Texas today.

After completing the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards application, educators and districts are eligible to win cash prizes and grants ranging from $5,000 to $100,000. Nominations for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards are being accepted online through Oct. 22, 2018 and educators can submit applications until Dec. 10, 2018.

In 2018, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards awarded more than $700,000 in cash prizes, gift cards and grants to finalists and winners. Since its inception in 2002, the program has awarded over $10 million to Texas educators, schools and districts.

Nominations are not required for participation. Educators may visit HEB.com/static-page/Excellence-in-Education-Awards to complete an application. For additional updates, follow the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program on Facebook atFacebook.com/HEBExcellenceinEducationAwards.