H-E-B has tapped local honorees among the school districts, school boards and early childhood facilities that have been selected as finalists for its 18th annual Excellence in Education Awards program.

Austin ISD has been named a finalist among eight districts in the school district category. Child Inc. of Austin and Bonham Prekindergarten of San Marcos have been named as finalists among five schools in the early childhood facility category. Del Valle ISD’s board has been named a finalist among five candidates in the public school board category.

To determine overall statewide winners, a panel of judges will tour campuses and talk with administration, staff, parents and community members. Winners will be announced at the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards ceremony on May 5 at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin.