Recently, several Central Texas educators were named finalists for H-E-B 2017 Excellence in Education awards. Officials from H-E-B informed each finalist by visiting the educators’ schools and presenting each finalist with one check for personal use and one check for the school.

Educators included:

Jeni Bristol of Hillcrest Elementary in Del Valle ISD

Docia Craft of Murchison Elementary in Pflugerville ISD

Emily Jensen of McNeil High School in Round Rock ISD

Denise Johnson of Blackland Prairie Elementary in Round Rock ISD

Sarah Rabe of Pflugerville Elementary in Pflugerville ISD

Mark Rogers of Meridian World School

Kari Teague of McNeil High School in Round Rock ISD

Kirk Winkle of Pflugerville High School in Pflugerville ISD

All award finalists will compete for statewide prizes totaling $430,000 and will be invited to an awards gala in Austin May 6-7.

H-E-B officials noted Excellence in Education is the largest monetary awards program for educators in Texas, spotlighting best practices and celebrating the passion and creativity of Texas educators. It was launched in 2002 in cooperation with the Texas Association of School Administrators as a way to support public education in Texas.